Hock E. Tan Sells 57,171 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total transaction of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $17,940,831.51.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total transaction of $17,934,542.70.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $312.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 353,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

