Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOC. Barclays lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 233.80 ($2.88) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

