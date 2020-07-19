Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.39

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and traded as high as $65.90. Hitachi shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 50,712 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHIY. UBS Group cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

