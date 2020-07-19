HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

HTCMY stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $61.34.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts expect that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

