Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,078.46 ($13.27).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 809.60 ($9.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 47.91. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 635.40 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,011.18.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.