Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $254,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 56.1% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 441,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

