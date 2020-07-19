Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.