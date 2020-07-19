Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Critical Analysis

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 8.00% 2.11% 1.09% Dynex Capital -118.97% 14.39% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.24 $39.19 million $1.60 17.96 Dynex Capital $170.17 million 2.02 -$152.67 million $2.09 7.14

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Realty Trust and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 Dynex Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

