Head to Head Survey: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & 3M (NASDAQ:MMM)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. 3M has a consensus target price of $164.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than 3M.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 18.92 $560,000.00 $0.01 1,009.00 3M $32.14 billion 2.86 $4.57 billion $9.10 17.57

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86% 3M 15.37% 50.24% 12.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

