Head-To-Head Survey: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) & Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.14 $5.68 million $0.24 15.25 Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.53 $51.33 million $1.24 10.85

Mercantil Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Mercantil Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Mercantil Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantil Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mercantil Bank has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Mercantil Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 3.51% 1.65% 0.17% Mercantil Bank 11.26% 5.22% 0.54%

Summary

Mercantil Bank beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

