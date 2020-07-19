Head-To-Head Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. SpendSmart Networks (NASDAQ:SSPC)

SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.64 $431.13 million $4.53 20.25

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpendSmart Networks.

Profitability

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpendSmart Networks and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus price target of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than SpendSmart Networks.

Volatility & Risk

SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats SpendSmart Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpendSmart Networks Company Profile

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

