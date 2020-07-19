Head-To-Head Survey: Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) and Canada Goose (OTCMKTS:GOOS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 15.92% 33.72% 13.46% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canada Goose and Centric Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $720.34 million 3.46 $114.05 million $0.98 23.13 Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Canada Goose has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canada Goose and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 1 2 11 0 2.71 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.52%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Centric Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Centric Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of April 09, 2019, it operated 11 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce in 12 countries. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

