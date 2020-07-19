Head-To-Head Survey: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) & Life Storage (OTCMKTS:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 7.82 $258.70 million $5.62 17.04 AMEN Properties $2.61 million 9.29 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 44.55% 12.33% 6.21% AMEN Properties -82.51% -25.27% -23.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Life Storage and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 4 5 0 2.56 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $110.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

Life Storage beats AMEN Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

