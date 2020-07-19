Head to Head Review: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) versus IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.94 $103.71 million $0.29 28.76 Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 7.71 $1.08 million N/A N/A

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility & Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 17.74% 106.51% 17.78%

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.