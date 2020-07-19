Head-To-Head Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) & Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acer Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 ESSA Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. ESSA Pharma has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than ESSA Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -127.41% -110.05% ESSA Pharma N/A -53.26% -48.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.42 million ($2.91) -1.15 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.46) -4.28

ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Acer Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.