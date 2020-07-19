Head to Head Contrast: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Popular has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 28.45% 13.29% 1.41% Popular 18.98% 9.23% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 0.00 $31.40 million $1.05 N/A Popular $2.83 billion 1.10 $671.14 million $6.88 5.26

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 172 branches, including 67 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 22 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 115 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.