Head to Head Contrast: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) versus Third Point Reinsurance (NASDAQ:TPRE)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Third Point Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.38 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -5.76 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.79 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -2.97% -1.18% -0.33% Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -8.55% -3.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingstone Companies and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Kingstone Companies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

