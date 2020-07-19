Head to Head Contrast: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOG)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29%

This table compares Glori Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.59

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.51%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Glori Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

