Head to Head Contrast: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Akerna has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akerna and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCo 0 2 7 0 2.78

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $40.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% StoneCo 28.63% 13.25% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 8.44 -$12.31 million N/A N/A StoneCo $626.01 million 17.96 $203.54 million $0.70 57.91

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Summary

StoneCo beats Akerna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

