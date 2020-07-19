Head to Head Analysis: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) vs. Fairfax Financial (NYSE:FFXDF)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 4 0 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $58.91 million 2.47 $26.44 million $1.23 6.08 Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.77 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment -45.82% 9.38% 3.95% Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Stellus Capital Investment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

