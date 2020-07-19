HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMAB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Danske lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,637,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 612,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598,785 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 840,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 255,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.