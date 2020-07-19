HC Wainwright Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $11.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.

AG opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

