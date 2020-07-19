HC Wainwright Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $11.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.
AG opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.