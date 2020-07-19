Hays’ (HAS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hays from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 147 ($1.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hays to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 139.40 ($1.72).

LON HAS opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.31.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

