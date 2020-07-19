Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

