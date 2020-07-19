Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$23.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Hardwoods Distribution from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.20.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.25 million. Analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

