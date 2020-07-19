HANNOVER RUECK/S’s (HVRRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

