Halma’s (HLMAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HLMAF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

