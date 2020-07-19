Halma’s (HLMAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HLMAF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

