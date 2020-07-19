Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

