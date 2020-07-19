H & R Block’s (HRB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

HRB opened at $14.74 on Thursday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in H & R Block by 202.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

