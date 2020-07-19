GXChain Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001525 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

