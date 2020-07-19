GVC (LON:GVC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GVC from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.81) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on GVC from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 980 ($12.06).

GVC stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. GVC has a one year low of GBX 7.34 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 791.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 762.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -33.33.

In related news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

