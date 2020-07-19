GVC (LON:GVC) PT Raised to GBX 1,060 at Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 1,060 ($13.04) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.31)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.81) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 980 ($12.06).

Shares of LON GVC opened at GBX 880 ($10.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 791.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 762.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.34 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77).

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

