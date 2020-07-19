Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $6.31. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 38.86 and a quick ratio of 38.58.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 219.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

