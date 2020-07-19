GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.72.

NYSE GSX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.70.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

