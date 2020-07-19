Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

GRTS stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

