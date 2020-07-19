GreenMed Market Cap Tops $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.04985017 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019086 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00056037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031943 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.