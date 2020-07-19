Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE GBX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

