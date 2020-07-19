Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Gravity alerts:

GRVY stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 43.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gravity by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.