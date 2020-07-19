Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

