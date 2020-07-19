Graham Prothero Purchases 21 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($183.49).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 709.50 ($8.73) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36). The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 757.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 952.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.35) to GBX 694 ($8.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,035.90 ($12.75).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

