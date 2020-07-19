Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.55.

GS opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

