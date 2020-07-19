Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 110 Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 88 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 93.38.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

