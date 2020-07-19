Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $236.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

GS stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

