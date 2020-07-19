Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

