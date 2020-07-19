Goldman Sachs Group Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.12.
D. R. Horton stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
