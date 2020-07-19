Goldman Sachs Group Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.12.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

