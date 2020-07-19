Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($113.14).

Shares of SAN opened at €93.22 ($104.74) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.88.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

