Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.96) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.37 ($11.65).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.20).

