Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.57

News stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news impact score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GSBD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

