Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 247.30% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

GSV opened at $0.86 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

