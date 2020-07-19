Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.86 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

