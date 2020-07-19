Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of GSV opened at $0.86 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.11.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
